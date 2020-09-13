Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen has made a number of mistakes in today’s impending win over the New York Jets. But the one he made in the fourth quarter may put any of his turnovers to shame.

With the Bills leading by 11 points early in the fourth quarter, Allen continued ripping the Jets defense to shreds. But on a redzone play, he had wide receiver John Brown wide open for what would have been an easy, floating touchdown.

Instead, he let the ball soar well over Brown’s head for an incompletion. Looking at the play, there wasn’t even anyone in Brown’s area. Throwing the ball anywhere near him likely have given him a score – or at least an easy chance on the ball.

Buffalo wound up settling for a field goal, extending their lead to 24-10. But with the way Buffalo’s defense has played today, they’re practically leading by 40.

Ok, I'm gonna try and go easy on the Josh Allen stuff but OH. MY. GOD. pic.twitter.com/qYCrKpPokb — Sam Monson (@PFF_Sam) September 13, 2020

Josh Allen has been a polarizing player in the NFL to be sure. On one hand, he’s coming off a 10-6 record and one of the Bills’ best seasons since the Doug Flutie days. But on the other hand, he frequently puts up some of the worst numbers for a quarterback in the NFL.

Not today though. Allen has gotten off to a blazing start to his 2020 campaign, and against a team that has frequently given him trouble in the New York Jets.

But mistakes like that will prove costly against better teams.