Josh Allen Is Getting Praised For How He Handled The Loss

Josh Allen didn’t necessarily play his best game in the Buffalo Bills’ AFC Championship loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, but most people don’t see him as the biggest reason the team lost 38-24.

In fact, Allen is getting plenty of praise today for how he handled himself during and after the game. Footage of the Bills sideline shows Allen going out of his way to comfort his disappointed teammates after the loss.

As the Chiefs were celebrating, Allen was offering hugs to teammates like Stefon Diggs, Ike Boettger and Cole Beasley among others. It was quite the moving scene.

The 90-second clip already has thousands of likes on Twitter and other social media. You can see the full clip here:

Josh Allen went out of his way to comfort his teammates after their loss last night. Leadership 👏 (via @ScottSwenson4)pic.twitter.com/DBiB3WNi2J — ESPN (@espn) January 25, 2021

“Allen had a great year!” one fan wrote. “We look forward to seeing him continue to progress!”

“Great leadership right there!” wrote another.

“The kid is special!!! I will enjoy watching him play for years to come!” wrote a third.

Allen enjoyed a tremendous third season in the NFL after a lackluster first two seasons. He had 37 touchdowns and over 4,500 passing yards, making the Pro Bowl in the process.

More importantly to Bills fans, he delivered the team to their first AFC East title this century as well as their first playoff win in decades.

If Josh Allen’s 2021 season is anything like the one he just had, the Bills will be back in the playoffs next year.