Josh Allen Makes His Feelings On Tavon Austin Very Clear

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 12: Buffalo Bills Quarterback Josh Allen (17) looks for an open receiver during the regular season game between the Buffalo Bills and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on December 12, 2021 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

A few weeks ago, the Buffalo Bills signed former first-round pick Tavon Austin. Though he has only been with the team for a short period of time, he has already made a strong impression on Josh Allen.

Last week, Allen was asked to share his early thoughts on Austin. The Pro Bowl quarterback had nothing but good things to say.

"That's a true pro right there. He’s only been here a couple of weeks, but even in walk-through, how attentive he is — he’s right behind me basically listening to the play call, jogging out, and standing behind someone in front of him going through the play,” Allen said. “You guys saw him in warm-ups, he’s behind the guys catching punts. He’s right there behind them doing all the drills and making it game-like reps. He’s trying to get those reps without actually getting them. So, again, his attention to detail has been awesome.

"His approach to guys, how he talks to his teammates, the other receivers is awesome. He’s bringing those guys along. So it’s awesome to have a guy like that, who’s been around the league for a long time, that people respect so much."

Allen then admit that he used to watch Austin's highlights from his time at West Virginia.

“I know that I watched those as a kid. As a kid growing up, his college highlights were unbelievable. So I know some of those receivers have so much respect for him already. So when he talks, they listen.”

Austin was certainly a star at the collegiate level. He finished his West Virginia career with 288 catches for 3,413 yards and 29 touchdowns.

So far, Austin hasn't really lived up to his draft status. Perhaps that'll change now that he's paired up with a star quarterback in Allen.