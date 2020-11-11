Josh Allen Makes His Future NFL Plans Extremely Clear

The past few days have been incredibly tough for Bills quarterback Josh Allen, but the overwhelming support from his fans has given him the strength to heal from his recent loss.

Allen’s grandmother passed away on Saturday at the age of 80. Bills fans heard of the news and started donating $17 – representing Allen’s football number – to Oishei Children’s Hospital as a way to show their sympathies.

As of this Wednesday, Oishei Hospital has received more than $300,000 in donations. It goes to show how strong Buffalo’s community can be at times.

During his media session this afternoon, Allen applauded the fans in Buffalo and revealed his future plans with the Bills.

“My family is forever engraved here, myself included. I don’t ever want to leave,” Allen told ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques. “I want to play for as long as I can and give back to this community and Bills Mafia.”

When #BillsMafia found out Josh Allen’s grandma died, they donated en masse to @OCHBuffalo in her honor. On Wednesday, with donations eclipsing the $300K mark, the Bills QB said the love Buffalo has for his family is mutual — and he doesn’t want to leavehttps://t.co/aqLqoXEMa3 — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) November 11, 2020

If Allen continues to play at a high level, Buffalo will definitely do everything in its power to keep him around for the long haul.

Last week, Allen carried the Bills to a statement win over the Seahawks. In nine games this season, Allen has 2,587 passing yards, 19 touchdowns and five interceptions.

While there should be plenty of conversations in Buffalo about the strides Allen has taken in his third year, the real story this week is that Bills fans rallied together to raise $300,000 for an amazing cause.