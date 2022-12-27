Josh Allen Makes His Opinion On Justin Fields Very Clear

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 13: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills signals towards the sideline during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Highmark Stadium on November 13, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images) Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images

This past Saturday, Josh Allen and the Bills defeated the Bears. Clearly, Allen left Chicago with a very strong opinion of Justin Fields.

During an interview with Kyle Brandt this Tuesday, Allen raved about Fields' skillset and work ethic.

"Justin Fields is a special talent. He really is. He can spin the rock," Allen told Brandt. "The organization and teammates love him. He works hard. He doesn't complain. I'm pulling for him. I'm a big fan of his."

That's legit praise from one of the best quarterbacks in the game.

Fields has improved in all areas this season. The second-year quarterback from Ohio State has 2,167 passing yards, 1,011 rushing yards, 24 total touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Allen, meanwhile, has thrown at least 30 touchdown passes in each of the past three seasons.

While the Bills get ready for another playoff run with Allen, the Bears will think about how they can build around Fields.