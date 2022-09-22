Josh Allen Makes His Opinion On Tua Tagovailoa Very Clear

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 23: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills walks off the field after being defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 23, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Josh Allen and Tua Tagovailoa are quarterbacks for rival teams, but Allen still has a healthy respect for the Dolphins' signal caller.

Allen, the Bills' rocket-armed QB and MVP candidate, appeared on "Kyle Brandt's Basement" today to preview Buffalo's matchup with Miami this weekend.

Allen spoke highly of Tua, who is coming off the best performance of his young career.

"Tua's playing fantastic right now," Allen said. "You don't want to see your division rivals winning football games, but I'm proud of him. For all the adversity and naysayers and stuff like that, I can relate to a lot of that."

Allen took a substantial leap in Year 3 of his career back in 2020, and Dolphins fans are hoping Tua can do the same this season.

The 2020 first-round pick threw for 469 yards and six touchdowns in Miami's come-from-behind win over the Baltimore Ravens last weekend and also passed for 270 yards and a touchdown in a Week 1 victory over the New England Patriots.

Both the Bills and Dolphins enter Sunday's game with 2-0 records. Buffalo has not lost to Miami since 2018 and will be looking for its eight-straight win in the series.