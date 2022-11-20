Josh Allen Names The 2 People Who Got Him To Game Sunday

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 13: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills signals for a first down during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Highmark Stadium on November 13, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images) Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

Buffalo Bills players, including Josh Allen, had lots of issues commuting to the airport for the team's flight to Detroit this weekend.

That tends to happen when you have over six feet of snow hitting your area. The massive storm caused the Bills to move their home game from Highmark Stadium to Ford Field in the Motor City.

According to the CBS broadcast, Allen credited his two neighbors, who are farmers, with getting him out and on the road to head to the airport.

Allen added that the men's names are Squirrel Winters and Mark Braun.

Gotta love a dude named Squirrel helping out the local superstar quarterback after a snowstorm. Bills Mafia is always ready to come through for its fellow members.

Safely with all of his teammates in Detroit, Allen has had a quiet afternoon so far against the Browns. He's thrown for 186 yards and a touchdown as the Bills have built a 25-10 fourth quarter lead .