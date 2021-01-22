The debate over the current best player in the NFL isn’t an overly contentious one. While Aaron Rodgers is the favorite to win the MVP award after his amazing 2020 season, for an overall body of work over the last few years, few would go against Patrick Mahomes as the league’s top player. And yet, there is another quarterback that some believe have caught up to the 2018 MVP: his opponent this weekend, Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen.

Allen also had an MVP-level season in 2020. The biggest knock on the big Bills QB heading into this year was his accuracy. He answered that in a major way this season.

After two years of sub-60-percent completions, Allen was at an impressive 69.2-percent this year. His 37 touchdowns (and 6.5-percent TD rate), and 4,544 passing yards were both significant new career highs. His 1.7-percent interception rate was a career low. Allen ran a bit less than last year, but was still dangerous on the ground, with 421 yards and eight touchdowns.

“Most would say that Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes currently is the best in the game,” ProFootballTalk‘s Mike Florio wrote today, recounting what both he and Chris Simms have both hear from people around the league. “Some who know the game and who study it carefully are wondering whether Bills quarterback Josh Allen has caught up with Mahomes.”

“Simms and I separately have been hearing talk along those lines based on Allen’s incredible improvement in 2020,” Florio continued. “And the point often made is this: There’s a difference when it comes to seeing Allen perform in person.”

Whether this is a bit aggressive, or an accurate assessment, it is hard to keep Josh Allen out of the conversations with Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers when it comes to “league’s best quarterback.” Whether he’s a sneaky No. 1, or down around No. 3, it is incredible how much he’s improved just a few years after many questioned the Buffalo Bills taking the former Wyoming quarterback at No. 7 overall.

Allen and the Bills face Mahomes and the Chiefs at 6:40 p.m. ET on Sunday, for the AFC Championship and a spot in the Super Bowl.

[ProFootballTalk]