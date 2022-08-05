Josh Allen Raving About 1 Player At Training Camp

TAMPA, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 12: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills throws a pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium on December 12, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Judging by Josh Allen's recent press conference, it sounds like Buffalo Bills may have a breakout player in their wide receiver room.

Speaking to the media on Thursday afternoon, Allen raved about Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie.

“He’s working his tail off and that’s kind of what Isaiah is known for,” Allen said, via ProFootballTalk. “He’s going to work hard, he’s going to find a way. But, again, learning the nuances of the slot position and taking the coaching, the leadership and the knowledge that he’s had over the past years of guys in that position — [namely] Cole [Beasley] — trying to take what he was doing on the field and apply it to his game.”

McKenzie could potentially fill the void left behind by Cole Beasley. During the 2021 season, the former fifth-round pick had 20 catches for 178 yards and one touchdown.

Not only did Allen compliment McKenzie's work ethic, he referred to him as a "muscle hamster."

"There’s no denying, his physical attributes, his speed, he’s extremely tough for a little guy. He’s a little muscle hamster,” Allen continued. “But, again, he’s determined to help this team win football games — whether that’s at punt returner, kick returner, slot, the gadget guy that he’s kind of been in the role in this offense in the last couple of years. But like you said, that position is up there and he’s taking advantage of it early in camp, had some really nice plays. His intensity’s up, his focus is up. And he’s going out there and continuing to make plays."

If McKenzie can elevate his game this upcoming season, Buffalo's offense will be tough to stop.