Josh Allen Reacts To His False Positive COVID-19 Test

The Buffalo Bills were one of the NFL franchises caught up in a slew of false positive COVID-19 tests last weekend. Bills quarterback Josh Allen was one of 77 NFL personnel with a false positive result.

Allen was one of four Bills players who had to miss Sunday’s practice while the league cleared up the testing snafu. Players must produce two negative tests after a positive before returning to workouts.

Having to sit out even one day this close to the season is frustrating for any player, especially a starting quarterback like Allen. It beats the alternative of actually having COVID-19, but is still an inconvenience.

Allen broke down the process of what happened over the weekend when he spoke with reporters on Monday.

“I got a call at six in the morning saying I tested positive and honestly, it’s nothing you want to hear and I’m sitting there like, ‘I feel fine, there’s nothing wrong,’” Allen said via the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle. “I come in, try to get in the building and I have to go through protocol. I went through the test that was right here that gives you results in 15 minutes and that came back negative. I’m super frustrated that I wasn’t here.”

Overall, 11 teams were affected by the testing error. As Allen said, it’s a good thing this happened in August as opposed to during the regular season.

“If this were to happen on Saturday or Sunday, who knows if I’d be playing,” Allen said. “It sucks that I was kind of the guinea pig and whatnot, and part of that process, but I’m glad it wasn’t then, I’m glad it was now and we’re able to kind of move past it.”

Of course, there’s still a possibility that this type of problem could arise when games start. The NFL is praying that won’t be the case.

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills open up the 2020 season at home against the New York Jets on September 13.