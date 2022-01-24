Josh Allen Reacts To Patrick Mahomes’ Postgame Move

Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes put on a game for the ages, but only one could emerge victorious on Sunday night.

Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will host the AFC Championship next weekend after beating the Bills 42-36 in overtime. The game ended when Mahomes found Travis Kelce on a back-shoulder throw to the side of the end-zone.

As expected, Arrowhead erupted in chaotic fashion at game’s end. But Mahomes didn’t get caught up in the frenzy. He, instead, sought after Allen to congratulate him on a sensational performance and wish him well.

Allen was taken back by Mahomes’ classy display of sportsmanship.

“He throws the winning touchdown and comes right over to find me,” Allen said of Mahomes. “To be in that situation and do that was pretty cool of him.” Josh Allen pauses with emotion when describing postgame field scene, Patrick Mahomes running to find him. "He throws the winning touchdown and comes right over to find me," Allen tells us. "To be in that situation and do that was pretty cool of him."pic.twitter.com/M1UmHkD3FK — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) January 24, 2022