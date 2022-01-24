Josh Allen Reacts To Patrick Mahomes’ Postgame Move

Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes put on a game for the ages, but only one could emerge victorious on Sunday night.
Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will host the AFC Championship next weekend after beating the Bills 42-36 in overtime. The game ended when Mahomes found Travis Kelce on a back-shoulder throw to the side of the end-zone.
As expected, Arrowhead erupted in chaotic fashion at game’s end. But Mahomes didn’t get caught up in the frenzy. He, instead, sought after Allen to congratulate him on a sensational performance and wish him well.
Allen was taken back by Mahomes’ classy display of sportsmanship.
“He throws the winning touchdown and comes right over to find me,” Allen said of Mahomes. “To be in that situation and do that was pretty cool of him.”
Josh Allen pauses with emotion when describing postgame field scene, Patrick Mahomes running to find him.
It’s a shame one team had to lose on Sunday night. But the Bills are going to remember this sting for a long time.
Buffalo had the 36-33 lead with 13 seconds left in the ball-game when it decided to kick the ball for a touchback. The idea was to keep the ball out of the hands of Kansas City’s speedy returners, but in doing so the clock stayed at 13 seconds. Believe it or not, that was enough time for Mahomes to get the ball in field-goal range where the Chiefs were able to tie the game.
Allen, meanwhile, has nothing to be ashamed of. He did everything he needed to lead the Bills to victory, throwing for 329 yards and four touchdowns through the air. He even had 68 yards on the ground. But the Chiefs offense proved to be too much for the Buffalo defense.
We have a feeling this won’t be the last time Allen and Mahomes meet in the postseason. The NFL’s future is bright.