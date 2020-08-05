Josh Allen Responds To Challenge From Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

Josh Allen is prepared to take on Patrick Mahomes to settle once and for all who has the strongest arm in the NFL.

Recently, Madden ranked Allen ahead of Mahomes in terms of arm strength. EA Sports gave the Buffalo Bills starter a 99 throw power rating while giving Mahomes a 97.

Well, that didn’t quite sit well with the Kansas City Chiefs superstar, who said he’s willing to put it all on the line and throw against Allen head-to-head.

“I’ve yet to see somebody have a stronger arm than me,” Mahomes told ESPN recently.

Now, we have Allen’s response. The third-year pro told NFL Network on Wednesday that he’s officially accepted the reigning Super Bowl MVP’s offer to face off in a battle of rocket right arms.

“We’re working on it,” Allen said, via TMZ Sports. “I’d love to finally settle this and figure it out.”

We’re always up for watching premium athletes compete to show off just how freakishly gifted they are, so we’re definitely excited for this potential showdown.

