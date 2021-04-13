Josh Allen Reveals His NFL Advice For Trey Lance

North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance has the talent to become a star in the NFL, but that won’t stop critics from pointing out flaws in his résumé.

Throughout this year’s draft process, Lance has heard that he doesn’t have enough experience under center and he didn’t face any competition at North Dakota State. Those comments aren’t anything new to Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

Despite his arm strength and athleticism, Allen wasn’t considered the top quarterback in his draft class. NFL executives were concerned about his inaccuracy and the fact that he played college football at Wyoming.

Not only did Allen quickly prove he can hold his own in the NFL, he drastically improved his accuracy in the intermediate passing game.

With the NFL Draft a few weeks away, Allen shared some advice for Lance in an awesome video message.

“Trey, what’s up man? Josh Allen with the Bills here. Let me tell you something,” Allen said. “You’re always going to have doubters. I’ve heard it all before. ‘You’re not good enough to play quarterback in the NFL. You’re untested. Your competition is too weak.’ Ignore them. Get on the field and let your game do the talking. It’s time to make some noise, Trey.”

Josh Allen 🤝 Trey Lance pic.twitter.com/yWr70ihcgH — Buffalo Fanatics (@BfloFanatics) April 13, 2021

Lance is expected to be a top-10 pick in this year’s draft, but that hasn’t stopped people from questioning his skillset.

Next week, Lance will have a chance to solidify his status as one of the best prospects in his class at his second pro day.