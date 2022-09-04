Josh Allen Reveals His 'Unrealistic' Goal For The 2022 Season

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 20: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates against the Miami Dolphins during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium on September 20, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The old adage says if you aim for perfection, you'll reach excellence.

That seems to be the approach for Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills this season. In 2021, Buffalo finished third in the NFL in points per game in the regular season, scoring 28.4 points on average.

Allen made it clear during his media availability on Sunday that he thinks more is possible.

“As an offense, our goal is to score on every drive," he told reporters. "Now, is that possible? Not really. Sometimes.”

A bold statement, but the right attitude to have when you possess as much talent as Allen and the Bills do individually and collectively.

Cole Beasley and Emmanuel Sanders are gone, but the Bills still have Stefon Diggs, rising star Gabriel Davis and Isaiah McKenzie at wide receiver. They also added veteran slot man Jamison Crowder and return tight end Dawson Knox.

Devin Singletary, James Cook and Zack Moss are the running backs, and the Bills' offensive line should be solid as well. Then, of course, there is Allen, one of the finest players at the game's most crucial position.

If new offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey can pick up where his predecessor Brian Daboll left off, the Bills are going to score a lot of points this season.