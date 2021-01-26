Josh Allen Reveals What He ‘Proved’ To The NFL This Season

This season didn’t end the way Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills envisioned it would, but make no mistake, the former first-round pick turned a lot of doubters into believers over the past few months.

Allen drastically improved this season, completing a career-high 69.2 percent of his passes for 4,544 yards, 37 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions.

Prior to this season, there were some skeptics out there wondering if Buffalo made a mistake selecting Allen with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. It may have gave the Wyoming product added motivation over the past few months.

When talking about the 2020 season during his latest press conference, Allen actually mentioned his draft position from a few years ago. He told reporters “I proved that they didn’t make a mistake drafting me.”

Josh Allen is eligible for a contract extension this offseason. He said he has not given that any thought yet. “I proved that they didn’t make a mistake by drafting me,” he said of his third season. #Bills — Jay Skurski (@JaySkurski) January 25, 2021

Buffalo’s management has to be ecstatic that it took a chance on Allen back in 2018.

This could be a huge offseason for Allen, who is eligible for a contract extension. He said he hasn’t thought about a new deal yet, but the Bills will most likely talk shop with their star quarterback.

Allen fits the mold of today’s generation of quarterbacks due to his absurd arm talent and athleticism. At this rate, it’s fair to wonder if he’s only scratching the surface of his true potential.

Another MVP-caliber season could be in store for Allen in 2021 since the Bills will retain offensive coordinator Brian Daboll.