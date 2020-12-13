Josh Allen Reveals What He’s Learned From Aaron Rodgers

Josh Allen and the 9-3 Buffalo Bills have put the league on notice with a dominant effort in the 2020 season. Most of their success is due to the giant leap forward taken by their third-year quarterback.

Allen entered his name into the MVP conversation based on his play so far this year. The Bills have the No. 3 passing offense in the NFL, thanks to the 24-year-old’s fantastic consistency. In just 12 games, Allen has thrown for 3,403 yards and 26 touchdowns, both of which are career highs. He’s only thrown eight interceptions, signaling his commitment to protecting the football as well.

Naturally, everyone wants to know the secret to Allen’s drastic improvement. According to the Bills’ quarterback, he just took a look at one of the NFL’s other great gunslingers: Aaron Rodgers.

Allen explained the comparison in an interview with NBC Sports’ Jac Collinsworth.

“If you’ve seen my throwing motion, I’ve kind of incorporated a little foot hop on the left side. It’s something that Aaron does,” Allen said via Syracuse.com. “I don’t know what it is about it, but it allows me to just rotate with my hips more and be more of a rotational thrower as opposed to more of a vertical axis thrower. And that’s what caused the ball to sail and dive down (in the past), and it really shouldn’t have.”

Allen discovered the issues with his throwing motion through an extensive diagnostic test this offseason. The Bills brought in a digital mapping expert who set up 15 cameras to analyze the young quarterback’s throwing mechanics.

“My arm and my shoulder were basically beating my hip and my chest to the actual point of release. It’s really not what you’re supposed to do,” Allen said. “It should be your hip first, your chest, arm, shoulder and then your hand going through. I’ve learned to tweak that a little bit and allow myself to be a little more consistent in that aspect.”

Whatever Allen did, it’s clearly working. He’s on pace to break the Bills franchise record for both yards and touchdowns. Most importantly for him, he’s established Buffalo as a force to be reckoned with in the AFC.

The Bills will look for their tenth win of the season against the 11-1 Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football.