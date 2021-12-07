Josh Allen Sends Clear Message After Monday Night Loss

The Bills’ offense couldn’t deliver when it mattered most on Monday night, as Josh Allen and Co. were unable to put together a game-winning drive late in the game.

Despite the results, Allen hasn’t given up hope yet. During his postgame press conference, he made it known that he thinks the Bills will get back on the right track.

“I’m very confident in our guys,” Allen said, via The Buffalo News. “We’ve got some great leaders. We’ve got some true professionals on this team and this can be one that can rip us apart or bring us together, and I think the latter. I think we’ll get things rolling. I don’t think, I know. I know for a fact that we will because of the makeup that we have.”

Considering the majority of the team was pretty down after the loss to the Patriots, it’s refreshing to see Allen take this optimistic approach. However, he’ll need to be much better if he wants to lead the Bills to success.

Allen finished Monday night’s game with just 145 passing yards and a touchdown. To be fair, it was tough to move the ball through the air because of the weather in Buffalo.

The Bills will have to quickly get over Monday’s loss and start preparing for a showdown with the Buccaneers.

Another loss at this stage in this season could potentially eliminate any chance the Bills have in winning the AFC East.