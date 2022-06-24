Josh Allen Sets Clear Expectations For Bills This Upcoming Season

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 23: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills walks off the field after being defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 23, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Last season ended in heartbreak for the Buffalo Bills, losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in overtime of the AFC Divisional Round. That being said, star quarterback Josh Allen is ready to turn the page and embrace what lies ahead.

Speaking to the media at minicamp, Allen discussed the Bills' high expectations for the 2022 season.

Although this will be labeled a "Super Bowl or bust" season for Buffalo, Allen is confident the locker room can handle these lofty expectations.

“I think the locker room and the guys that we have do such a good job of communicating and putting our expectations out there,” Allen said. “And, again, we’ve got the highest expectations out of anybody. I know you can look at the media, you can hear different word after different word, and different thought after different thought. But we’re here for one goal and that’s to win a world championship. So we’re trying to do everything we can do.

“We’re not putting too much pressure on us because we know what to expect. But in terms of going out there and executing, we’re just trying to get better and play the best football we can play.”

On paper, the Bills have one of the best rosters in football. They have an explosive passing game, along with a defense capable of stifling their opponents.

Buffalo's roster will be put to the test very early this upcoming season, as the Bills will face the Los Angeles Rams on Sept. 8.