Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen sprained his left foot in Sunday’s loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, leaving some doubt about his availability for this weekend.

Allen, who finished the game on his sprained foot, was officially limited in practice on Wednesday. Head coach Sean McDermott said he is taking it “one day at a time” in regards to Allen’s health.

If Bills fans were looking for some encouraging news on their star signal caller, Allen provided it himself after practice, telling reporters his foot feels like it has improved over the last couple of days.

“Feeling good,” Allen said, via Sal Maiorana of the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle. “We’ve got a few more days to rehab. Obviously, I’d love to play and I guess we’ll have to reevaluate some things in a couple of days, but as of right now it feels pretty good. Fortunate enough to have the training staff that we do, getting work on it around the clock. It’s quite a bit better, so hats off to the training staff for putting up with me in the training room and getting me the attention that I needed.”

Josh Allen says his foot feels "quite a bit better" now from Sunday. Allen is still dealing with a foot sprain. "Obviously I'd love to play, I guess we'll have to reevaluate some things in a couple days but as of right now it feels pretty good." "If I can go I'm gonna go." pic.twitter.com/q4aNXpmljD — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) December 15, 2021

With Allen limited, backup quarterback Mitchell Trubisky handled the first-team reps in practice today in case he is needed to start against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

In limited action this season, Trubisky is 5-of-7 passing for 28 yards and an interception while rushing for 27 yards and a TD on 10 carries.