Josh Allen Shares Encouraging Postgame Injury News

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 20: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates against the Miami Dolphins during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium on September 20, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Buffalo Bills suffered their first loss of the season today, falling 21-19 on the road against the Miami Dolphins.

Star quarterback Josh Allen gave fans a scare postgame when it was reported that he headed into the X-Ray area at Hard Rock Stadium. As it turns out, Bills fans can breathe easy.

Allen told reporters after the game that he's all good.

"[Allen] got a helmet or face mask in the hand late in the game," said WKBW's Matthew Bove. "That was what they checked out after the game in the X-Ray room."

Allen connected on 42-of-63 passes for 400 yards and two touchdowns and also led the Bills in rushing with 47 yards.

However, he could not get his team in the end zone in the final minutes, as the Dolphins defense executed a goal line stand with less than two minutes on the clock. Buffalo moved the ball 73 yards in 17 plays, taking up over eight minutes of game time, but could not punch it in.

The Bills got the ball back a short time later following a bizarre Dolphins safety, but time ran out as Buffalo attempted to get in field goal range on its final possession.