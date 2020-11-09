Josh Allen Shares Heartwarming Message For City Of Buffalo

Josh Allen has become a beloved member of the city of Buffalo community. He clearly has great respect and love for the city as well.

Allen’s grandmother died on Saturday at the age of 80. Bills fans heard of the news this weekend, and began donating $17 – representing Allen’s football number – to Oishei Children’s Hospital as a way to show their sympathies.

The children’s hospital caught wind of the incoming donations, and changed the $17 donation button on their website to display the Buffalo Bills’ colors. All-in-all, Bills fans have raised $34,650 for the Oishei Children’s Hospital in memory of Allen’s grandmother and to show their support for the Buffalo quarterback.

Allen is shocked by the overwhelming support from Bills Mafia. He sent a heartfelt message to the city of Buffalo on Monday morning.

At a loss for words. Buffalo, I love you. https://t.co/HdhoK0zUp3 — Josh Allen (@JoshAllenQB) November 9, 2020

Some things are so much bigger than sports. This is one of those instances.

Josh Allen has become a beloved icon in the city of Buffalo, helping take the Bills to new heights as their quarterback. Buffalo is fresh off a dominant win over one of the NFC’s top contenders, the Seattle Seahawks, on Sunday.

Allen and the Bills clearly proved they’re capable of beating any team in the league this past weekend. This could wind up being a special year in Buffalo.

Allen and the Bills get back to work this week in preparation for the Arizona Cardinals this coming weekend.