Josh Allen Shares The Advice He Was Given By Tony Romo

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen said he received some advice from Tony Romo at the Super Bowl earlier this year.

Allen, 24, is coming off a promising second season. He threw for 3,089 yards and 20 touchdowns, while rushing for 510 yards and nine touchdowns, in 2019. The Bills made the playoffs, losing to the Texans in the Wild Card Round.

The former first round NFL Draft pick told Sports Illustrated that he received some advice from Romo at the Super Bowl earlier this year.

“I talked to Tony Romo for a couple hours at the Super Bowl,” Allen told Albert Breer. “And I got to talking with him about mechanics and keeping your head on the same plane, same axis, and kind of rotating around it, keeping your left arm super tight, and finding a way to throw the same exact way out of any position, whether your feet are set or not. That’s really been paying off. It’s been a good thing for me, and it’s gonna continue to be something I’ll work on.”

Allen completed 58.8 percent of his passes in 2019. That was an improvement from his rookie season, when he completed 52.8 percent, but he still needs to improve to be among the NFL’s best.

Romo was among the NFL’s most-potent passers during his time with the Cowboys. He completed 65.3 percent of his passes for his career. Romo’s QB rating is among the best in NFL history, too.

If the Bills are going to capitalize on Tom Brady’s departure from the AFC East, Allen will have to take another step forward.

It sounds like the Buffalo quarterback is doing everything he can to make that happen.