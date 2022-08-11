Josh Allen Won't Play Saturday: NFL World Reacts

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 13: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills leaves the field following a game against the New York Jets at Bills Stadium on September 13, 2020 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

NFL fans will have to wait a bit longer before they see Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen in action.

On Thursday morning, Bills head coach Sean McDermott announced that Allen will sit out their preseason opener against the Indianapolis Colts.

"Josh Allen will not play in our preseason game on Saturday," McDermott told reporters.

Unsurprisingly, Bills fans are more than OK with the team keeping Allen on ice for the next few weeks.

"He doesn't need to play until Week 1," a fan tweeted.

"Good," another fan said. "Protect that man at all costs."

Earlier this offseason, Allen acknowledged that Buffalo will have "Super Bowl or bust" expectations for this upcoming season.

“I think the locker room and the guys that we have do such a good job of communicating and putting our expectations out there,” Allen said. “And, again, we’ve got the highest expectations out of anybody. I know you can look at the media, you can hear different word after different word, and different thought after different thought. But we’re here for one goal and that’s to win a world championship. So we’re trying to do everything we can do."

If the Bills are going to make a Super Bowl run this season, Allen will need to stay healthy. Sitting him until Week 1 might be the right move here.