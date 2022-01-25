Look: Josh Allen’s Girlfriend Posts Emotional Message

On Sunday night, the Buffalo Bills‘ season came to an end in heartbreaking fashion. Despite a performance for the ages from Josh Allen, it wasn’t enough to come out on top.

Allen was flawless against the Kansas City Chiefs, completing 27-of-37 pass attempts for 329 yards and four touchdowns. He also had 68 yards on the ground.

With this season officially over for the Bills, Allen’s girlfriend, Brittany Williams, posted a heartfelt message on Instagram.

Williams made it very clear that she’s proud of the way Allen performed this season.

“So much to be proud of…It’s amazing watching you put your head down and work every day to be the best teammate, leader, and football player you can be. Through the ups & downs of this season, you remained calm and confident and it showed every time you stepped on the field,” Williams wrote. “I really don’t know how you balance everything, but you always do it with a smile on your face and with the biggest heart. I love you.”

https://t.co/VqjzfFy50H Josh Allen's girlfriend is trying her best to cheer up her man following his heartbreaking playoff loss Sunday … telling the Bills QB how proud she is of him despite the defeat. — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) January 25, 2022

The full message from Williams can be seen here.

Allen finished the regular season with 4,407 passing yards and 36 touchdowns. It was another great year for the former No. 7 overall pick.

Perhaps next season will finish with a Lombardi Trophy for the star quarterback of the Bills.