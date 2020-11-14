The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Josh Norman Reacts To His Positive Test This Morning

Josh Norman makes a tackle.NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 13: Jonnu Smith #81 of the Tennessee Titans runs with the ball while being tackled by Josh Norman #29 of the Buffalo Bills in the second quarter at Nissan Stadium on October 13, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

On Saturday afternoon, the Buffalo Bills announced that Josh Norman tested positive for COVID-19. The timing of this news is brutal for the team since it’s roughly 24 hours away from facing the Arizona Cardinals.

Norman won’t be the only player on the Bills unable to play this weekend because of COVID-19. Tyler Kroft, Dean Marlowe and Levi Wallace were all listed as close contacts, which means they’ll be placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Shortly after it was announced that Norman tested positive for the coronavirus, the veteran cornerback spoke to NFL insider Josina Anderson about his current situation.

According to Anderson, the Bills made Norman take two nasal swab tests this morning. The first test was positive and the second one was negative.

“It is what is is. I’m handling it. I’ll be fine,” Norman told Anderson. “It’s just hard that my teammates have to be impacted too with the contact tracing, but we will all support the team and bounce back.”

It’s possible that Norman’s case ends up being a false-positive. Regardless, the Bills are better off playing it safe and ruling out Norman for this weekend’s showdown with the Cardinals.

The Bills have a bye week coming up after this Sunday, so there’s a good chance we’ll see Norman back on the field for a matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers on November 29.


About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.