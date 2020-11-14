Josh Norman Reacts To His Positive Test This Morning

On Saturday afternoon, the Buffalo Bills announced that Josh Norman tested positive for COVID-19. The timing of this news is brutal for the team since it’s roughly 24 hours away from facing the Arizona Cardinals.

Norman won’t be the only player on the Bills unable to play this weekend because of COVID-19. Tyler Kroft, Dean Marlowe and Levi Wallace were all listed as close contacts, which means they’ll be placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Shortly after it was announced that Norman tested positive for the coronavirus, the veteran cornerback spoke to NFL insider Josina Anderson about his current situation.

According to Anderson, the Bills made Norman take two nasal swab tests this morning. The first test was positive and the second one was negative.

“It is what is is. I’m handling it. I’ll be fine,” Norman told Anderson. “It’s just hard that my teammates have to be impacted too with the contact tracing, but we will all support the team and bounce back.”

Just spoke with #Bills CB Josh Norman. He sounded strong. He said he took two nasal COVID tests this morning, 1 came back positive, the other negative. He said he also produced another positive & negative as well before that. "It is what is. I'm handling it. I'll be fine." 1/2 — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) November 14, 2020

It’s possible that Norman’s case ends up being a false-positive. Regardless, the Bills are better off playing it safe and ruling out Norman for this weekend’s showdown with the Cardinals.

The Bills have a bye week coming up after this Sunday, so there’s a good chance we’ll see Norman back on the field for a matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers on November 29.