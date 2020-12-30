WR Kenny Stills Could Be Signing With Major Super Bowl Contender

The Buffalo Bills have had a stout offense this year, even with some injury issues at wide receiver. The team is reportedly looking to add veteran wide receiver Kenny Stills, who was released by the Houston Texans earlier this year.

Stills was part of the significant trade between the Texans and Miami Dolphins ahead of the 2019 season, in which Houston sent a first-round pick with offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil being the centerpiece of the deal. That trade has blown up in the Texans’ face in many ways, as the pick will likely be in the top five for a Dolphins team that is already in the playoff picture.

The Stills portion of the trade didn’t work out the way the team hoped either. He produced pretty well as a second or third option for the Texans, but grew dissatisfied with the organization during the year, and was outspoken against the surprise dismissal of Amy Palcic, the team’s former vice president of communications. Around the same time, he liked a tweet about the Texans turning into one of the NFL’s worst-run organizations.

A few weeks later, he and the team had what was described as a mutual parting of ways. It is surprising that it took this long, but it looks like the Buffalo Bills are set to add Stills for the home stretch.

More help could be on the way to Buffalo for the playoffs: Former Texans and Dolphins WR Kenny Stills is visiting the Bills, per source. Stills needs to pass through protocols, but optimism the deal gets done. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 30, 2020

Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs have made up one of the best connections in the NFL this year. The team’s depth at wide receiver has taken some blows due to injury though.

John Brown, who had a breakout season with the Bills Buffalo last year, just came off the injured reserve, but was placed on the COVID-19 list, after recovering from an ankle injury. He’s played in eight games this year.

Cole Beasley, who is having a career year with 82 catches for 967 yards and four touchdowns, is week-to-week after a leg injury suffered on Monday night.

Kenny Stills caught 40 passes for 561 yards and four touchdowns in 13 games with the Texans this season. If Brown and/or Beasley miss extended time as we near the playoffs, Stills could carve out a nice role for this AFC Super Bowl contender.