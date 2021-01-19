Lamar Jackson Sends Message To Buffalo Bills Fans

The Buffalo Bills may have eliminated Lamar Jackson from the playoffs, but Bills Mafia is coming through in a big way for the Baltimore quarterback.

Jackson was knocked out of Saturday night’s game with a concussion. Since then, Bills fans have shown their respect for the Ravens star by donating to his charity “Blessings in a Backpack.”

As of yesterday, over 13,000 people had donated more than $360,000 to Jackson’s foundation. “Blessings in a Backpack” is designed to feed children while schools remain closed due to COVID-19.

The reigning NFL MVP expressed his gratefulness to Bills fans on Twitter Monday night.

“Appreciate that Bills Mafia, means a lot not to only me but those kids as well,” Jackson wrote.

Appreciate that #BillsMafia Means A lot not to only me but those kids as well💜💜 https://t.co/fDNjJMpni9 — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) January 18, 2021

We often hear about the ugly side of sports when it comes to players and opposing fans. Therefore, it’s refreshing to read about something like this.

Kudos to Bills Mafia and great job by Lamar Jackson with his charity.