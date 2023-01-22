Legendary Bills Star Asking For Prayers Sunday Afternoon

ORCHARD PARK, NY - SEPTEMBER 14: A general view of the staduim during the first half of the game between the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins at Ralph Wilson Stadium on September 14, 2014 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)

Members of Bills Mafia--and anyone else who is willing--might want to offer up a prayer for Thurman Thomas on Sunday.

Thomas, a Pro Football Hall of Famer who played for Buffalo from 1988-99 before spending one season with the Miami Dolphins, revealed this afternoon that he lost his mother on Saturday after a battle with breast cancer.

"Please keep my family in your prayers. Recently, my mother's breast cancer took an awful turn. I’m very sad to say that she lost her battle yesterday," Thomas wrote on Twitter. "For all of you that knew her, thank you for being part of her wonderful life. You were the best mom to me."

Thomas, 56, was born in Houston, Texas to his mother Terlisha and father Thurman Sr., who wound up divorcing when he was four years old.

We'd like to extend our sincere condolences to Thurman and his family on the loss of his mom.

May she rest in peace.