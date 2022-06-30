Legendary NFL Quarterback Jim Kelly Shares Great Health News

CANTON, OH - AUGUST 3: Jim Kelly on the sidelines prior to the game between the Buffalo Bills and the New York Giants at the 2014 NFL Hall of Fame Game at Fawcett Stadium on August 3, 2014 in Canton, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

While at his 34th annual football camp at Highmark Stadium this week, former Bills quarterback Jim Kelly provided an update on his health.

Kelly, 62, dealt with oral cancer for an extended period of time. He eventually won that battle.

Speaking to the public at his camp, Kelly revealed that he's feeling pretty good.

“I still feel good,” Kelly said, via The Buffalo News. “Mouth still hurts every once in a while, doing all the talking. But overall, I love it. I really do.”

This is great to hear, as Kelly has been an inspiration to so many people over the course of his journey.

Not only is Kelly feeling good about his personal health, he's confident his former team has the necessary pieces to win a Super Bowl.

“We have, hopefully, all the tools that we're going to need to be able to compete for that championship. And I think that's their mindset, too,” Kelly said. “They understand how good they are. Key, as we all know, is keeping number 17 healthy.

The Bills haven't been to the Super Bowl since 1994. Kelly was their quarterback at that time.