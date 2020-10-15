It looks like Le’Veon Bell has no plans to take the week off now that he’s a free agent again. He appears to be on the verge of joining a new team ASAP.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the former All-Pro running back has reduced his potential teams to three. He’s reportedly going to choose between the Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs, and could make his decision as early as today.

Bell was released by the New York Jets earlier this week after he liked a number of tweets critical of head coach Adam Gase’s playcalling in their 30-10 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. It was only Bell’s second game of the season following a three-week injury layoff.

If Bell does wind up signing with any of those teams, it virtually guarantees a revenge game against his former team. The Jets play all four of those teams a combined four teams in their final 11 games.

Le’Veon Bell currently plans to sign with one of three teams, per source: Dolphins, Chiefs, Bills. Barring change, Bell will decide among these teams as early as today. Steelers reunion unlikely at this point. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) October 15, 2020

But it’s hard to tell which version of Le’Veon Bell his new team is going to get. Bell’s production over the last two years has certainly caused people to question if he’s still an elite talent.

Then again, so many players have left Adam Gase only to thrive in their new homes. It seems more likely that Bell’s poor play in New York was a result of poor coaching and a poorer supporting cast than any dropoff in production.

One way or another, we’ll find out very, very soon.