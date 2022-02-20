Longtime NFL Assistant Coach Is Retiring At 61

One of the most experienced assistant coaches in the NFL is calling it a career after nearly 40 years in football.

According to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, Buffalo Bills linebackers coach Bob Babich is retiring. He’s held the role since head coach Sean McDermott was hired in 2017.

Babich has been coaching football since joining his alma mater Tulsa as a graduate assistant in 1984. His 20-year career in college football took him all the way to the head coaching job at North Dakota State from 1997 to 2002.

After going 46-22 in six seasons with the Bison, Babich moved into the NFL, where he quickly found gainful employment coaching linebackers under Lovie Smith. Babich was one of Smith’s top assistants on the Chicago Bears for a decade and was ousted after Smith was fired in 2012.

In 2013, Babich joined the Jacksonville Jaguars as defensive coordinator and held that role for three years. He was the San Diego Chargers’ linebackers coach in 2016 before getting the Bills job.

Under Babich’s leadership, linebacker Tremaine Edwards made the Pro Bowl in 2019 and 2020.

This past year, the Bills defense was the No. 1 ranked unit in the NFL. It was the first time since the AFL-NFL merger that the Bills led the league in fewest points and yards allowed in a single season.

The Bills won’t be going outside the organization to find Babich’s replacement though. They’ve already found their man: Bobby Babich, his son and now-former safeties coach.