Look: 1 Divisional Round Game Is By Far Hottest Ticket

We’ve got four Divisional Round games coming up this weekend and fans are swarming to ticket resellers to get seats. But one of those games is the hottest ticket by far – and it’s probably not the game you would expect.

According to Ticketmaster, Saturday’s Titans–Bengals game has the most expensive tickets for the cheap seats by far. The cheapest available seats for the game at Nissan Stadium run for $265 right now.

By comparison, the Bucs-Rams game at Raymond James Stadium is a $100 cheaper minimum charge at $160. Packers-49ers runs for $150 while Chiefs-Bills is only $110.

Titans podcaster Easton Freeze has some theories on why the Titans-Bengals game is so much more expensive. One is that the two teams are in close proximity to each other, allowing visiting Bengals fans to scoop up tickets.

Another is that fans actually want to see this matchup since it’s the only one of the weekend that isn’t a regular season rematch. Bills-Chiefs, Bucs-Rams and Packers-49ers were all contested in the regular season.

Perhaps the rarity of this meeting also has something to do with it. This will be the first-ever postseason meeting between the Bengals and Titans.

For the Titans, a win over the Bengals would give them a home game for the AFC Championship. The Titans have never had a home game for Conference Championship Weekend despite six previous appearances.

As for the Bengals, they’ve already ended the NFL’s longest playoff win drought with their win over the Raiders last weekend. A win on Saturday would send them to the AFC Championship Game for the first time in over 30 years. And they’re 2-0 in the AFC title game.

Who do you have coming out on top in this hot ticket game?