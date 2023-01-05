Look: 1 'Hero' Identified In The Damar Hamlin Situation

CINCINNATI, OHIO - JANUARY 02: Fans look on as the ambulance leaves carrying Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills after he collapsed after making a tackle against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first quarter at Paycor Stadium on January 02, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) Dylan Buell/Getty Images

During the Bills-Bengals game on Monday night, Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest. CPR was quickly administered to him on the field.

According to Albert Breer, the person responsible for giving CPR to Hamlin is Bills assistant athletic trainer Denny Kellington.

Kellington is being labeled a "hero" for his work on Monday night.

"One hero who should be recognized here: Last night, I was told the work of Bills assistant athletic trainer Denny Kellington in administering CPR to Damar Hamlin on Monday was absolutely vital," Breer tweeted. "The speed and skill with which he and others reacted = A huge difference-maker."

There's no doubt that Kellington deserves a ton of recognition. This situation could've turned into a tragedy if he didn't perform his job at such a high level.

On Thursday, the Bills announced that Hamlin has "demonstrated that he appears to be neurologically intact."

Hamlin is still considered "critically ill." However, his lungs continue to heal and he has shown "remarkable improvement" over the past 24 hours.