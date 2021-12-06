The Spun

Look: Adam Schefter Is Freezing Ahead Of Monday Night Football

ESPN insider Adam Schefter talking on the set of Monday Night Football.SANTA CLARA, CA - OCTOBER 07: ESPN Monday Night Football Studio Analysts Adam Schefter during the NFL regular season football game between the Cleveland Browns and the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. (Photo by Ric Tapia/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The weather in Buffalo for tonight’s game between the Bills and Patriots is going to be less than ideal. Adam Schefter learned this the hard way.

Schefter is broadcasting from the field at Highmark Stadium for NFL Live this afternoon. It doesn’t appear that he’s having a good time.

Check out this screenshot of the ESPN NFL insider looking freezing and uncomfortable on live TV.

The wind should have a major impact on tonight’s showdown for the AFC East lead. Forecasts are calling for 25 mph winds at kickoff with gusts up to 45 mph.

The breeze is already blowing fiercely and we’re still about four hours away from starting.

The Bills and Patriots will meet at 8:15 p.m. ET tonight on Monday Night Football on ESPN.

With a win, Buffalo would move to 8-4 and retake first place in the AFC East. But if New England pulls it off, the Patriots will be 9-4 and 1.5 games up on the Bills.

