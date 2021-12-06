Look: Adam Schefter Is Freezing Ahead Of Monday Night Football

The weather in Buffalo for tonight’s game between the Bills and Patriots is going to be less than ideal. Adam Schefter learned this the hard way.

Schefter is broadcasting from the field at Highmark Stadium for NFL Live this afternoon. It doesn’t appear that he’s having a good time.

Check out this screenshot of the ESPN NFL insider looking freezing and uncomfortable on live TV.

Schefter looks frozen pic.twitter.com/89ighhntnS — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) December 6, 2021

The wind should have a major impact on tonight’s showdown for the AFC East lead. Forecasts are calling for 25 mph winds at kickoff with gusts up to 45 mph.

The breeze is already blowing fiercely and we’re still about four hours away from starting.

The wind in Buffalo is howling! Early view from the booth via @patsradio pic.twitter.com/t7dsulx9er — 98.5 The Sports Hub (@985TheSportsHub) December 6, 2021

The Bills and Patriots will meet at 8:15 p.m. ET tonight on Monday Night Football on ESPN.

With a win, Buffalo would move to 8-4 and retake first place in the AFC East. But if New England pulls it off, the Patriots will be 9-4 and 1.5 games up on the Bills.