Look: Bills Cornerback Carted Off After Frightening Hit

Earlier: The first half in Buffalo ended tonight with a terrifying situation involving Bills cornerback Dane Jackson.

Jackson had his head and neck bent back awkwardly after colliding with teammate Tremaine Edmunds while making a tackle. We won't share the video here, but it's out there if you want to see it.

Jackson, a third-year pro out of Pitt, was eventually immobilized and taken off in an ambulance.

One good sign: Bills sideline reporter Sal Capaccio has reported that Jackson did have some movement in his legs as he was leaving the field.

Hopefully the Bills can issue a positive update on Jackson soon.

In the meantime, it's halftime in Buffalo with the home team out in front of the Tennessee Titans 17-7.

Update: Jackson reportedly has movement in all extremities.

Fantastic news.