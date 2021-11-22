Look: Bills Fan’s Table Jump Goes Terribly Wrong

Buffalo Bills fans are some of the most passionate in all of sports, sometimes to an extreme.

The Bills fell to the Indianapolis Colts 41-15 on Sunday. It was an ugly outing from one of the AFC’s to contenders. One Bills fan had it worse, though.

Ahead of Sunday’s game, Bills Mafia began table diving. At one point, a man helped a young woman to the top of a car before he tossed her towards a table down below. The only issue is he tossed about several feet short.

The woman missed the table entirely and landed on the ground on her back. This looked really bad.

At least she won't remember the game today. pic.twitter.com/03XJUomknI — Matt Johnson (@twoeightnine) November 21, 2021

Fortunately, it looked like the young woman was able to get to her feet shortly thereafter. But that could have been really, really bad.

Bills Mafia should probably cool it on the table diving. There’s too many accidents during the season.

The Bills, meanwhile, were completely out of sync in a blowout loss to the Colts on Sunday. Josh Allen said after the game the offense isn’t executing how it should be as of late.