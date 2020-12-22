Look: Bills Fans Troll New England Patriots With Billboard

Few rivalries get as heated as those in the AFC East. The Buffalo Bills and the New England Patriots have especially developed a natural dislike for one another as they compete for northeast supremacy.

For the first time in 25 years, the Bills finally got revenge on the Patriots. Buffalo clinched its 11th division title this weekend, while Bill Belichick and New England floundered throughout the regular season. The Patriots will miss the playoffs for the first time since 2008.

Of course, Buffalo fans, also known for the “Bills Mafia”, are considered to be one of the most rabid fanbases in sports. In fact, the Bills faithful recently won the FOX Sports “Ultimate Fan Bracket” for being one of the most loyal groups. The winners got to place a billboard of their choice anywhere in the world.

Naturally, Bills fans chose Foxborough, Massachusetts, home of the Patriots. The sign read “The Best Fans in Football” and featured pictures of people in Buffalo gear.

We won the @NFLonFOX Ultimate Fan Bracket. The prize was a billboard anywhere in the world… Of course #BillsMafia chose Foxborough, MA. 😏 pic.twitter.com/0ep1gbMSyN — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) December 21, 2020

Well done, Bills Mafia.

Of course, there’s plenty to celebrate in Buffalo lately. Behind head coach Sean McDermott, the Bills went 11-3 through 14 games and will have a chance to win their first playoff game since 1995.

Much of the team’s success this season can be attributed to the huge improvement made by quarterback Josh Allen. Now in his third-year in Buffalo, the 24-year-old looks the part of franchise player. Through the first 14 games, he’s a fringe MVP candidate. Allen has thrown for exactly 4,000 yards and 30 touchdowns with an additional eight score on the ground. On Monday, he became a Pro Bowler for the first time in his bright career.

Behind Allen’s arm and a well-coached defense, there’s no telling how far Buffalo can go. At this rate, it’s possible that New England could be shut out from a division title for years to come.