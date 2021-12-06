Look: There’s Crazy Wind For Bills vs. Patriots Tonight

The New England Patriots travel to Buffalo on Monday night take on the Bills in a pivotal AFC East slugfest. With both teams in the thick of the conference playoff picture and in the mix for the No. 1 seed, tonight’s game is critically important.

And it’s possible that weather could play a major role in the outcome.

A new video from Boston’s 98.5 The Sports Hub revealed that there’s heavy wind gusts in Buffalo, just a few hours before kickoff. The 30-second clip showed flags on the edge of the stadium whipping in the breeze and the field goal uprights shaking.

Take a look:

The wind in Buffalo is howling! Early view from the booth via @patsradio pic.twitter.com/t7dsulx9er — 98.5 The Sports Hub (@985TheSportsHub) December 6, 2021

It’s quite the jarring scene, but also one that seems to fit an AFC East rivalry game. Both the Bills and the Patriots are accustomed to dealing with the elements, which should make Monday night’s matchup extremely interesting.

New England will likely have a small advantage if the wind stays this severe before kickoff. Bill Belichick’s club has run the ball very effectively in recent weeks and has more options to turn to in the ground game than the pass-heavy Bills.

However, Buffalo’s run defense ranks among the best in the league. Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones will likely have to make a number of throws if New England wants to come out on top at night’s end.

There’s a small chance of snow in the forecast this evening in Buffalo, but for the most part, the two AFC East teams will just have to deal with 25 mph winds for most of the game.

Suffice it to say, this week’s Monday Night Football broadcast is must watch television. Kickoff for Patriots-Bills is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET.