Look: Damar Hamlin Has 1-Word Response To Conspiracy Theory

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has seen the internet conspiracy theory claiming he actually died from his cardiac arrest earlier this month and has been replaced by a body double or clone.

Hamlin even addressed the matter indirectly via subtweet on Monday evening.

The 24-year-old shared a photo on Twitter of himself standing in front of his mural in Buffalo along with a one-word caption: "Clone."

Hamlin collapsed on the field and had to be revived during the Bills' Monday night game in Cincinnati on Jan. 2. The game was later suspended and not made up.

Since returning home to Buffalo, Hamlin has continued his recovery. Bills head coach Sean McDermott said last week that he had returned to the team facility on almost a daily basis, and Hamlin attended the team's playoff loss to the Bengals on Sunday.

Because he had his face covered most of the time and did not address the media or fans, some began spreading the theory that he was actually dead. That is not the case.

"Can we as a community block every single person, media outlet, and/or family member that tweets a conspiracy theory about Damar Hamlin?" former NFL wide receiver Torrey Smith tweeted earlier today.