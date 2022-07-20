Look: ESPN Predicts NFL Franchise With Brightest Future

KANSAS CITY, MO - OCTOBER 10: Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) hug before an NFL football game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs on Oct 10, 2021 at GEHA Filed at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Buffalo Bills might be the best team in the NFL this season, and ESPN thinks they have the best forecast beyond 2022 as well.

ESPN released its NFL Future Power Rankings earlier today, which are created to project which teams are best set up for 2022-24. Factors include "quarterback situation, remaining (non-QB) roster, drafting ability, front office and coaching."

The four-man panel of Field Yates, Louis Riddick, Seth Walder and Jeremy Fowler have the Bills atop their list, followed by the Chiefs, Packers, Rams and Chargers.

"Brandon Beane has executed a masterclass in roster building since becoming the Bills' general manager in 2017," Yates wrote. "The foundation of this roster has been built via the draft, but we've also seen calculated swings in both free agency and trades -- most prominently to land receiver Stefon Diggs. The roster is loaded, head coach Sean McDermott is outstanding, and the Bills are poised for a major step forward this year."

The Bills have been ascending since 2019 and have been knocking on the door in the AFC the last two seasons, dropping heartbreaking playoff games to the Kansas City Chiefs both years.

Perhaps 2022 is the year they get over the hump. If not, they are set up well to do so in the years to come, at least on paper.