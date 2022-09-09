Look: Josh Allen Clarifies "Handshake Snub"

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 23: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills walks off the field after being defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 23, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Following the Buffalo Bills' dominant win over the Los Angeles Rams, it appeared as if Josh Allen was snubbed by Jake Gervase while giving out postgame handshakes.

Thankfully, Allen went on Twitter to let everyone know what exactly happened.

"I was asking if someone was still on the team," Allen tweeted. "Relax lol."

Allen was asking players on the Rams if Tyler Hall is still on the roster. He was teammates with Allen back at Wyoming.

Unfortunately for Allen, the Rams waived Hall on Tuesday with an injury settlement. As a result, he was unable to catch up with him after the game.

This postgame encounter was pretty much the only thing that didn't go Allen's way on Thursday night.

Allen completed 26-of-31 pass attempts for 297 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions. He also had 56 yards and one score on the ground.

The Bills will be back in action on Sept. 19 against the Tennessee Titans.