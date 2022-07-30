Look: Josh Allen Got Into "Fight" At Bills Practice Today

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 23: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills walks off the field after being defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 23, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Tempers flared during this Saturday's practice for the Buffalo Bills, as Josh Allen and Jordan Phillips reportedly got into a fight.

According to Thad Brown of WROC-TV, Allen ran a quarterback draw at the goal line when Phillips "thumped him" on the right shoulder.

Allen was reportedly "irate" that Phillips hit him on his throwing shoulder. That sparked a Saturday morning pile-up.

Brown said the pile-up slid for 15-20 yards.

"The pile for the fight got quite big. And slid a good 15-20 yards," he said. "Was way more worried about Allen in the pile than on Phillips hit."

That play turned out to be the final one of practice.

Brown also pointed out that Allen was at the center of a controversial play on Friday. Ed Oliver apparently fell by his knees.

If the Bills are going to make a Super Bowl run at practice this season, they'll need Allen to be healthy.

During the 2021 season, Allen had 4,407 passing yards, 36 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He was outstanding in the playoffs, but the Bills lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in overtime of the AFC Divisional Round.

Hopefully, Buffalo's defense can avoid taking shots at Allen for the remainder of training camp.