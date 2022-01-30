Look: Josh Allen Has 1-Word Reaction To Today’s Game

You had to figure Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was dying inside watching today’s game between the Bengals and Chiefs, considering how close he and his team came last week.

After the Chiefs kicked a field goal on the final play of regulation to send the game into overtime, Allen had one word to sum up how bad he was feeling.

“Pain,” the Buffalo star tweeted.

Pain. — Josh Allen (@JoshAllenQB) January 30, 2022

While the circumstances of this Sunday were similar to last week, the outcome was not.

Last week, the Chiefs tied the game on the final play from scrimmage after the Bills took a 36-33 lead with 13 seconds remaining. Kansas City won the coin toss and scored the game-winning touchdown on the first drive of overtime.

Today, Kansas City again won the toss to start the extra session, but Patrick Mahomes threw an interception on 3rd-and-10. Cincinnati took possession, drove downfield and kicked the game-winning field goal to go to the Super Bowl for the first time in 33 years.

If there is one consolation Allen can take from all this, it’s that he and his teammates should be back battling for AFC supremacy in 2022 and beyond.