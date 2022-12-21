Look: Josh Allen Has Scary Message For Rest Of NFL

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 13: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills signals for a first down during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Highmark Stadium on November 13, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images) Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills are going to need Josh Allen firing on all cylinders to win a title this winter.

Allen has been bothered by an ailing elbow since he hurt it against the New York Jets on Nov. 6, but according to the fifth-year pro, he's been feeling better lately.

"Josh Allen said his elbow 'felt really good today' and 'hasn’t felt that good in a long time.' Said yesterday was just about laying off it a bit since it was more of a walk-through practice," said Bills sideline reporter Sal Capaccio.

Allen's play has picked up lately as well. After three-straight games with two interceptions from Weeks 8-10, Allen has thrown only one pick in his last five outings.

He's coming off a 304-yard, four touchdown performance in last Saturday's 32-29 win over Miami. The victory moved the Bills to 11-3 on the season and tied them with the Kansas City Chiefs for the best record in the AFC.

The Bills own the head-to-head tiebreaker over Kansas City, so if Buffalo wins its last three games, it will clinch the No. 1 overall seed in the postseason.