Look: Josh Allen Shows Off Alternate Helmet Before Bills' Practice

TAMPA, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 12: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills is tended to by trainers during the fourth quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on December 12, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Before the Buffalo Bills kicked off their open practice session on Friday, star quarterback Josh Allen ran onto the field with a red helmet on. This sparked a ton of speculation about the team's uniforms for the 2022 season.

Fans around the league started wondering if the Bills will wear red helmets to go along with their red jerseys.

After all, the NFL is allowing teams to have alternate helmets this upcoming season.

Unfortunately for Bills fans, Allen tricked them by wearing a red helmet for practice. The team will not be wearing these helmets at any point this fall.

Things got so out of hand that Buffalo released an actual disclaimer on its Twitter account.

"Disclaimer: Josh Allen tricked everyone (including the social media admin) and we're sticking with the white helmets this season," the Bills tweeted. "Please direct all feedback to your favorite QB, Josh Allen."

Allen's stunt probably won't sit well with everyone, but Bills fans will get over it as soon as they see him throw a touchdown pass this season.

The Bills will start their season on the road against the Los Angeles Rams.