Look: Josh Allen’s Response To Rainn Wilson Is Going Viral

Josh Allen had arguably the best game of his young career on Monday night, picking apart the 49ers for 375 passing yards and four touchdowns. He was so impressive in Week 13 that he received a compliment from a popular TV star.

During last night’s game, Rainn Wilson tweeted “Josh Allen is my second favorite quarterback.” Wilson is famously known for his role as Dwight Schrute on The Office.

Allen had an epic response, saying “Assistant favorite QB, or assistant to your favorite to QB?” This tweet already has over 50,000 likes.

For those that didn’t watch The Office, Schrute constantly calls himself the assistant regional manager. His co-worker, Jim Halpert, constantly takes jabs at him by calling the assistant to the regional manager.

Judging off this tweet, Allen is a fan of The Office.

Assistant favorite Qb, or assistant to your favorite Qb? https://t.co/LCl34Emxum — Josh Allen (@JoshAllenQB) December 8, 2020

If Allen continues to play at a high level, maybe he’ll become Wilson’s favorite quarterback in the NFL. That’ll be tough to do though since that current spot belongs to Russell Wilson.

Nonetheless, the Bills have to be pleased with Allen’s progression over the past few years. He’s a legitimate MVP candidate this season, as he has 3,403 passing yards, 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Next up for Allen is a marquee showdown with the Pittsburgh Steelers. That game will be on Sunday night for the entire world to see.