Look: Matt Barkley Reacts To The Bills Signing Mitch Trubisky

The Bills’ Thursday afternoon’s signing of Mitchell Trubisky likely signals the end of backup quarterback Matt Barkley in Buffalo.

Barkley has spent the last three seasons in Buffalo, appearing in eight games with one start as Josh Allen’s primary backup. The former USC signal caller is currently a free agent.

The Bills adding Trubisky means there’s no room for Barkley, which is why the 30-year-old reserve said goodbye to the franchise and its fans on Twitter this afternoon.

“Love you Buffalo, it’s been real,” Barkley tweeted.

Barkley has only played in 19 games (seven starts) since entering the NFL in 2013, he’s carved out a role as a reliable caddy.

He’ll likely find another job doing just that later on in free agency.