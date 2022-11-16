Look: New Forecast Emerges For Buffalo Ahead Of Bills-Browns Game

ORCHARD PARK, NY - JANUARY 02: A general view of the snow covered seats at Highmark Stadium before a game between the Buffalo Bills and the Atlanta Falcons on January 2, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

The city of Buffalo is about to get slammed with snow in the coming days.

The latest forecast, via meteorologist Jim Cantore, is calling for 2 1/2-3 feet of snow to fall from 7 p.m. ET tonight through 7 a.m. ET Saturday morning.

Such heavy snowfall will be crippling for the area, and obviously puts this Sunday's Bills-Browns game in nearby Orchard Park in jeopardy.

According to AccuWeather, "forecasters warn that travel could be difficult to nearly impossible amid the heaviest snow bands, including along sections of Interstate 90 in the Buffalo, New York, area and I-81 north of Syracuse."

The NFL has moved a Buffalo Bills home game once before recently due to snow. Back in 2014, the league had the Bills "host" the New York Jets in Detroit due to a storm.

If a similar decision is to be made this time around, it will have to be announced in the next couple of days.