We are already at the point of J.J. Watt’s free agency where people are examining his social media photos as if they were still shots of the Zapruder film.

This morning, Watt posted a picture on Twitter of his two dogs hanging in the living room. It just seems like they were setting up for a typical lazy Sunday.

“Pups first day in the city,” Watt posted as his caption.

There doesn’t seem to be anything too interesting about this photo, but fans of the Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns are having a field day with it. They have both been named by reports as potential contenders to land Watt this offseason.

Browns fans are joking (?) that the two dogs are a subtle shoutout to Cleveland’s “Dawg Pound,” while Bills fans are noticing all the red and blue in the photo. If Watt really is dropping hints at his free agency destination this way, more power to him.

pups first day in the city. (this photo has been the most successful part of the experiment so far) pic.twitter.com/7t2E5vCpxT — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) February 20, 2021

Since being released by the Houston Texans, Watt has been linked to numerous teams. He’s been said to be “seriously considering” the Browns, and he and the Bills reportedly have “mutual” interest.

The three-time Defensive Player of the Year, who turns 32 next month, will be looking to sign somewhere he can contribute to a winning team while securing one last payday.