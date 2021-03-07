Look: NFL Player Recruiting Richie Incognito In Free Agency

Despite playing only two games in 2020, free agent guard Richie Incognito should have a market for him when NFL free agency opens next week. And it looks like one NFL player is already trying to recruit him.

Taking to Twitter on Saturday, Buffalo Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins gave Incognito a shout-out. The two were teammates in 2017, playing next to one another as the Bills made the playoffs for the first time since 1999.

Incognito made the Pro Bowl that year – his third in a row – but briefly retired after the season. However, he unretired in 2019 and signed with the Raiders, starting 14 games over the next two seasons.

“@68INCOGNITO what’s really good,” Dawkins wrote. “#IfYouShnowUShnow”

Richie Incognito will be 38 years old when the 2021 NFL season starts. He is coming off foot surgery and an Achilles injury that limited him to just two games last year.

But if he’s healthy he could at the very least offer the Bills some much-desired offensive line depth.

The Buffalo Bills are coming off their deepest playoff run in over 25 years. They lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game after going 13-3 and winning the AFC East.

The Bills had the No. 2 offense in the league as third-year quarterback Josh Allen had the best season of his young career.

Would Richie Incognito be a good addition to the Buffalo Bills offense?